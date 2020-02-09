State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 278 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Celanese worth $21,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $15,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $12,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 641,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

