State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,430 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $12,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. 516,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,723. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

