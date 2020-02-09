State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.07 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Western Union worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter worth $62,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 106.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

WU stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 4,134,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit