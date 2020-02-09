State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.07 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Western Union worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter worth $62,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 106.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

WU stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 4,134,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.