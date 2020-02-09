State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Okta worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,086. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

