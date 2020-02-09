State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Westrock worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westrock stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

