State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,883,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 3,338,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,471. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

