State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,067 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 278,904 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,551,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5,083.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. 1,857,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

