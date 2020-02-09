State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,113 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.93. The stock had a trading volume of 895,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

