State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,506 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

EMN traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 891,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,631. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

