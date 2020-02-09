State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,515 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.97. 739,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,570. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

