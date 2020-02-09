State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,670 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 611,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

