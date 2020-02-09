Stealth (XST) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Stealth has a market cap of $1.73 million and $8,748.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004289 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006054 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,729,084 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.