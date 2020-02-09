Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Steven Madden by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

