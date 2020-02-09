Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. United Continental comprises 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

