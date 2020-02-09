Strategic Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 714,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after buying an additional 213,403 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 141,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,041,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 323,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 126,304 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock remained flat at $$29.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,456,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,873. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

