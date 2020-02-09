Strategic Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 254,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

