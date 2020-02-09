Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.99. 1,661,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,143. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

