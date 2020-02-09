Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,093,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,829. The firm has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.