Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. 1,510,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,221. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

