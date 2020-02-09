Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $439.17. 883,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,016. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $441.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

