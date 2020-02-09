Strs Ohio Acquires 1,600 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biglari were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 213.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,284 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $576.07 per share, with a total value of $1,315,743.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,242 shares of company stock worth $2,443,573. Corporate insiders own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Biglari stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.50. 5,628 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $165.65.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

