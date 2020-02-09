Strs Ohio Acquires 6,700 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 446.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palomar were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.95. 286,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,019. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950 in the last ninety days.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

