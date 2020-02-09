Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.18% of Era Group worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Era Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Era Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Era Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Era Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Era Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,774. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.22. Era Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Era Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Era Group Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

