Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. 266,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.34. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

