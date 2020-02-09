Strs Ohio Has $390,000 Stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ASGN were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,757. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $72.66.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

