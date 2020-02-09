Strs Ohio Invests $301,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AQUA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,759. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.
In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334 over the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
