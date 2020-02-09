Strs Ohio Invests $301,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,759. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334 over the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.