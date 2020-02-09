Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Q2 were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth about $10,199,000.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 392,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,691. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.13 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,623.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,983,933.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,197,653. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

