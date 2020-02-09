Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,026 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Okta worth $45,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 21,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $2,486,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,532 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,166. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.79. 1,062,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $70.44 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

