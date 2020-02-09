Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $42.02 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,337 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $42,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 295,875 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. 350,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.