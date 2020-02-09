Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.43 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $51,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $77.81. 811,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

