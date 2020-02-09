Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $46,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 528,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,180. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

