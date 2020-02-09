Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,562,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,408,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.