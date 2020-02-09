Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,329 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $49,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after buying an additional 533,396 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,493,000 after purchasing an additional 863,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,521,000 after purchasing an additional 268,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after purchasing an additional 986,745 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $46.10. 3,333,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

