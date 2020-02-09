Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of VMware worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.27. 844,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average is $154.43. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

