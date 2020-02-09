Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

SUM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. 885,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.15. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

