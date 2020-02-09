Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $24.08. 885,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,213. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.15. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,212,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 566,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Summit Materials by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,458 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

