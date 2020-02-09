Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 25th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

