SunTrust Banks Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $60.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of ENR opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.81. Energizer has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Energizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Energizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

