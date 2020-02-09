Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to “Positive”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWTR. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. Twitter has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85.
In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
