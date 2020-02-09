Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to “Positive”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWTR. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. Twitter has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.