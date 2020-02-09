Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Buys 62,862 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.33% of Intuit worth $227,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Intuit by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intuit by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares in the company, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $294.71. The company had a trading volume of 921,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,782. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.83 and a twelve month high of $298.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

