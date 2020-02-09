Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Lowers Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after buying an additional 9,435,660 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 target price (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 76,469,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,652,580. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

