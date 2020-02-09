Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 51,862 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,862 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.5% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Abbott Laboratories worth $479,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $354,582,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $274,164,000 after buying an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.87. 4,471,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. The company has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

