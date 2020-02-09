Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,321,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,453 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $177,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 511,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.54. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $103.53 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.