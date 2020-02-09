Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trims Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 97,823 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $308,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 3,727,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

