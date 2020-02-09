Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 111.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a CHF 119 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

