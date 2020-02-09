Tael (WABI) Market Cap Reaches $10.27 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $18.11, $5.22 and $10.00. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.90 or 0.05812388 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00129794 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00039404 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $7.20, $18.11, $5.22, $4.92, $10.00, $119.16, $24.72, $62.56, $45.75, $34.91 and $6.32. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.