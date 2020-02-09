TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $20,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $15.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,791,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

