Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 319,778 shares of company stock worth $20,871,101. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,259 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,610,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,080,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.