TD Securities Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.75.

TSE:BCE opened at C$64.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.53. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$56.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

