TD Securities Boosts Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Feb 9th, 2020

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B opened at C$26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.36. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$24.68 and a 1-year high of C$28.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.56%.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.59, for a total transaction of C$797,670.00.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

